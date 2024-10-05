Senior Living Informational Presentation from Era Living at the Senior Activity Center

Join Tina Hall of Era Living for a presentation on the similarities and differences between types of senior living communities.





Tina will give participants some questions to ask and things to consider if they are starting to look into the possibility of a living community of any sort for themselves or a loved one.





Call 206-365-1536 or stop by the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center to register for this event. Registration is not required, but is appreciated.









