Senior Living Informational Presentation from Era Living at the Senior Activity Center
Saturday, October 5, 2024
Tina will give participants some questions to ask and things to consider if they are starting to look into the possibility of a living community of any sort for themselves or a loved one.
- Date: 10/07/2024
- Time: 12:30pm - 1:30pm
- Cost: FREE
- Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Bldg G, Shoreline WA 98155
Call 206-365-1536 or stop by the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center to register for this event. Registration is not required, but is appreciated.
