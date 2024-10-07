Shorecrest Footballers get back on track with decisive win over Meadowdale October 4, 2024

WesCo 3A South football

Edmonds Stadium

10/4/2024

Shorecrest 28 – Meadowdale 7

Overall record: 4-1



On the road at Edmonds Stadium, the Shorecrest Highlanders collected their fourth win of the season with a resounding victory over Meadowdale.





#5 Charlie Chin makes his move downfield with some help from his blockers

Chin would finish the night with four catches and 84 yards receiving, leading both teams in that department. Pavel Tatarinov added the extra point to put the visitors up 7-0. Tatarinov would be perfect, four for four on the night.





#8 Ben Chesnut goes up for a catch

Senior Ben Chesnut was up next, continuing to tally touchdowns as he has all season, pulling in a Stephenson pass and taking it to the house from eight yards out to put the Scots up 13-0 in the second quarter. No gloves on those hands but he picks the ball out of the air like spiderman, pulling down anything that comes his way.



#7 Elias Gojdics breaks away from Meadowdale defenders

#10 Danny Stephenson prepares to launch the ball

The last touchdown came in the fourth quarter, with Stephenson hitting Chesnut for another eight yard touchdown strike. Stephenson would finish with 165 yards on 12 completions.



Max Beer, continuing to be a force on defense, picked off the Mav’s quarterback on the SC ten yard line to end a fourth quarter drive with five minutes to go. He would once again lead the Scot’s defense with five tackles, with Isaiah Blid adding 4.5 more of his own to the effort.



Shorecrest plays this week on Friday at 7pm at home at Shoreline Stadium against the Edmonds Woodway Warriors.



--Sports Desk





Bouncing back from their loss last week, it was the Scots' turn to spoil homecoming for the home team Mavericks, scoring touchdowns in each of the four quarters to win this night 28-7.