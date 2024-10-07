Shoreline real estate market shows strong growth

The Shoreline real estate market continues to show strong growth.





Compared to 2023, the median price has risen by 8%, signaling a healthy appreciation in home values.





Total sales have increased by 14%, reflecting an uptick in buyer activity.





Additionally, the average price per square foot has climbed by 9%, further indicating demand for homes in the area.

One of the most telling indicators of a competitive market is the average days on market, which has decreased by 7%, suggesting that homes are selling faster.





With these trends, Shoreline remains a dynamic and sought-after market for both buyers and sellers.



--Lella Norberg, Shoreline Windermere











