Shoreline real estate market shows strong growth
Monday, October 7, 2024
Compared to 2023, the median price has risen by 8%, signaling a healthy appreciation in home values.
Total sales have increased by 14%, reflecting an uptick in buyer activity.
Additionally, the average price per square foot has climbed by 9%, further indicating demand for homes in the area.
One of the most telling indicators of a competitive market is the average days on market, which has decreased by 7%, suggesting that homes are selling faster.
With these trends, Shoreline remains a dynamic and sought-after market for both buyers and sellers.
--Lella Norberg, Shoreline Windermere
--Lella Norberg, Shoreline Windermere
0 comments:
Post a Comment