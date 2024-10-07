Dementia Legal Planning Workshop at the Senior Activity Center October 16, 2024
Unsure about navigating legal planning for dementia? Join us for a free presentation covering next steps!
This is a 30 minute presentation on the rights and legal planning for people with dementia or with a family history of dementia.
This program is funded, on behalf of the Dementia Action Collaborative, by Aging and Long-Term Support Administration/DSHS.
- Date: Wednesday 10/16/2024
- Time: 12:30pm – 1:00pm
- Cost: FREE
- Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Bldg G, Shoreline WA 98155
- Call 206-365-1536 or stop by the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center to register for this event. Registration is not required, but is appreciated.
