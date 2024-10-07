Dementia Legal Planning Workshop at the Senior Activity Center October 16, 2024

Monday, October 7, 2024


Unsure about navigating legal planning for dementia? Join us for a free presentation covering next steps! 

This is a 30 minute presentation on the rights and legal planning for people with dementia or with a family history of dementia.

This program is funded, on behalf of the Dementia Action Collaborative, by Aging and Long-Term Support Administration/DSHS.

