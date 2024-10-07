Only three weeks until the Richmond Beach Halloween Carnival at Syre Elementary (October 26, 2024) - volunteers welcome
Monday, October 7, 2024
There are still teen and adult volunteer opportunities available, and your help is needed!
Sign up now to help us keep our games staffed and our participants happy.
Families with young children, we hope to see you there - we're open from 3pm - 7pm, with a soft opening for people with sensory or physical disabilities at 2pm.
Syre Elementary is located at 19545 12th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
