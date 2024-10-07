Only three weeks until the Richmond Beach Halloween Carnival at Syre Elementary (October 26, 2024) - volunteers welcome

Monday, October 7, 2024

The Richmond Beach Halloween Carnival at Syre Elementary is less than 3 weeks away (October 26, 2024).

There are still teen and adult volunteer opportunities available, and your help is needed! 

Sign up now to help us keep our games staffed and our participants happy. 

Families with young children, we hope to see you there - we're open from 3pm - 7pm, with a soft opening for people with sensory or physical disabilities at 2pm.

Syre Elementary is located at 19545 12th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177


Posted by DKH at 12:19 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  