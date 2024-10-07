Philharmonia Northwest concert at Shorecrest Performing Arts Center Sunday October 13, 2024
Monday, October 7, 2024
|Violinist Elisa Barsto and Soprano Ellaina Lewis
in concert October 13, in Shoreline
In his inaugural performance as Philharmonia Northwest Music Director, Michael Wheatley shares a quartet of compositions central to his musical identity.
The program begins with Wojciech Kilar’s Orawa, a lively, rhythmic tribute to the folk traditions of Poland’s Tatra Mountains.
Seattle Symphony Violinist Elisa Barston joins the orchestra on not one, but two feature works—Dvořák’s lyrical Romance in F minor, and Ravel’s exhilarating showpiece, Tzigane.
Soprano Ellaina Lewis (Seattle Opera’s Blue and Porgy & Bess) makes her Philharmonia Northwest debut as soloist on Mahler’s Fourth Symphony, a musical journey from Earth to Heaven featuring some of the composer’s most sublime music.
Join us after the concert for a Q&A with Music Director Michael Wheatley!
CONCERT INFO
Sunday, October 13, 2024 at 2pm
Shorecrest Performing Arts Center
15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
PROGRAM
Wojciech Kilar – Orawa
Antonín Dvořák – Romance in F minor, Op. 11
Maurice Ravel – Tzigane
Gustav Mahler – Symphony No. 4 in G major
Tickets: $30 Adult, $20 Senior/Student
Children under 18 free
GET TICKETS HERE
