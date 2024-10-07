Philharmonia Northwest concert at Shorecrest Performing Arts Center Sunday October 13, 2024

Monday, October 7, 2024

Violinist Elisa Barsto and Soprano Ellaina Lewis
in concert October 13, in Shoreline

In his inaugural performance as Philharmonia Northwest Music Director, Michael Wheatley shares a quartet of compositions central to his musical identity. 

The program begins with Wojciech Kilar’s Orawa, a lively, rhythmic tribute to the folk traditions of Poland’s Tatra Mountains. 

Seattle Symphony Violinist Elisa Barston joins the orchestra on not one, but two feature works—Dvořák’s lyrical Romance in F minor, and Ravel’s exhilarating showpiece, Tzigane. 

Soprano Ellaina Lewis (Seattle Opera’s Blue and Porgy & Bess) makes her Philharmonia Northwest debut as soloist on Mahler’s Fourth Symphony, a musical journey from Earth to Heaven featuring some of the composer’s most sublime music.

Join us after the concert for a Q&A with Music Director Michael Wheatley!

CONCERT INFO

Sunday, October 13, 2024 at 2pm

Shorecrest Performing Arts Center
15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

PROGRAM

Wojciech Kilar – Orawa
Antonín Dvořák – Romance in F minor, Op. 11
Maurice Ravel – Tzigane
Gustav Mahler – Symphony No. 4 in G major

Tickets: $30 Adult, $20 Senior/Student
Children under 18 free
GET TICKETS HERE


