Philharmonia Northwest concert at Shorecrest Performing Arts Center Sunday October 13, 2024

Violinist Elisa Barsto and Soprano Ellaina Lewis

in concert October 13, in Shoreline

In his inaugural performance as Philharmonia Northwest Music Director, Michael Wheatley shares a quartet of compositions central to his musical identity. In his inaugural performance as Philharmonia Northwest Music Director, Michael Wheatley shares a quartet of compositions central to his musical identity.





The program begins with Wojciech Kilar’s Orawa, a lively, rhythmic tribute to the folk traditions of Poland’s Tatra Mountains.





Seattle Symphony Violinist Elisa Barston joins the orchestra on not one, but two feature works—Dvořák’s lyrical Romance in F minor, and Ravel’s exhilarating showpiece, Tzigane.



