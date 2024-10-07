Eat pizza on October 15, 2024 and help Cascade K-8 raise some dough
Monday, October 7, 2024
Cascade K8 PTSA will hold their annual fundraiser event at Lake Forest Park Mod pizza on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 all day.
- Mod Pizza Raise Some Dough
- Time/Day: Tuesday, October 15th, All day
- Location: Mod Pizza Lake Forest Park 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155, at the end of the lower wing
- Description: Use code: MODGIVES25 and Cascade K-8 PTSA will receive 25% of fundraiser sales* during this fundraiser.
- Participate by ordering online using the code MODGIVES25 or by visiting this MOD location and showing this fundraiser flyer or mentioning the fundraiser at checkout.
- * Tax, gift cards and retail sales are excluded from the donation.
