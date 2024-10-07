Eat pizza on October 15, 2024 and help Cascade K-8 raise some dough

Monday, October 7, 2024


Cascade K8 PTSA will hold their annual fundraiser event at Lake Forest Park Mod pizza on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 all day. 

  • Mod Pizza Raise Some Dough
  • Time/Day: Tuesday, October 15th, All day
  • Location: Mod Pizza Lake Forest Park 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155, at the end of the lower wing
  • Description: Use code: MODGIVES25 and Cascade K-8 PTSA will receive 25% of fundraiser sales* during this fundraiser. 
  • Participate by ordering online using the code MODGIVES25 or by visiting this MOD location and showing this fundraiser flyer or mentioning the fundraiser at checkout.
  • * Tax, gift cards and retail sales are excluded from the donation.
Funds raised benefit the school and help to supplement the curriculum.


