Second Friday Arts for Adults: Collage at the Kenmore Library October 11, 2024
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Friday, October 11, 2-4pm
Come to the library to create casual art in a relaxed and friendly environment. We will have basic arts supplies, tea and snacks and quiet music. You can also bring your own project to work on!
In October, experiment with using recycled paper to make a collage. Paper will be provided, but you are welcome to bring your own special papers or other materials for your collage.
Drop in at any time.
