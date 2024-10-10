Second Friday Arts for Adults: Collage at the Kenmore Library October 11, 2024

Kenmore Library 6531 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028

Friday, October 11, 2-4pm





Come to the library to create casual art in a relaxed and friendly environment. We will have basic arts supplies, tea and snacks and quiet music. You can also bring your own project to work on!





In October, experiment with using recycled paper to make a collage. Paper will be provided, but you are welcome to bring your own special papers or other materials for your collage.



