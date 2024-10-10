Second Friday Arts for Adults: Collage at the Kenmore Library October 11, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024

Kenmore Library 6531 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028
Friday, October 11, 2-4pm

Come to the library to create casual art in a relaxed and friendly environment. We will have basic arts supplies, tea and snacks and quiet music. You can also bring your own project to work on!

In October, experiment with using recycled paper to make a collage. Paper will be provided, but you are welcome to bring your own special papers or other materials for your collage.

Drop in at any time.


Posted by DKH at 12:11 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  