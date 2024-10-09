Hamlin Halloween Haunt October 18, 2024





City of Shoreline Hamlin Halloween Haunt

Friday, October 18, 5:30pm – 8:30pm



They are also recruiting volunteers. Help with kid's games and activities during the event. Whenever we've asked, our neighbors have really stepped up! Sign up here, no account required

Free event! Listen to spooky songs and stories around a campfire, ride the hay wagon, pose in your costume in the photo booth, and play Halloween games. Dress warmly and bring a flashlight. The first half hour is dedicated to activities with reduced sensory stimulation.The North City Neighborhood is helping to get the word out for the Hamlin Haunt! This free, family-friendly tradition has been bringing Shoreline families together for Halloween as long as we can remember.