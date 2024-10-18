Restoration work parties in Shoreline Parks this week
Friday, October 18, 2024
Invest in the future of our city’s urban forest! Please join us for upcoming restoration work party events in Shoreline parks with the city-sponsored Green Shoreline Partnership!
This week we invite you to join us at work parties in the following parks:
- Boeing Creek
- Northcrest
- Shoreline
- Hamlin – upper forest and northern meadow
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about the Green Shoreline Partnership.
