Donors bridge FAFSA gap for students at Shoreline Community College

The Foundation provides scholarships, and emergency financial help to Shoreline College students.

Photo courtesy Shoreline Community College Foundation

“Research from 2024 highlights that financial barriers remain one of the leading causes of student attrition,” said Ryan Aiello, Vice President of Student Services at Shoreline Community College. “A recent survey conducted by Western Washington University and the Washington State Achievement Council found that nearly 50% of students at two-year colleges have experienced food or housing insecurity.” However, instead of making things easier, the rollout of the new form has been riddled with delays and technical issues. Released months behind schedule, the updated FAFSA left colleges scrambling to process aid packages. Errors in the form nearly cost students $1.8 billion in federal aid, and even after a fix was implemented, further delays ensued. Additionally, a technical glitch prevented many non-citizens and their children from completing the application, adding to the frustration.These delays have disproportionately impacted low-income students who rely on federal aid to meet essential needs such as rent, childcare, and food. Without timely access to these funds, many students faced frustration and financial insecurity, threatening their ability to remain in school.In response, this summer the Shoreline Community College Foundation (SCCF), supported by generous donors, established a special emergency fund to bridge the gap between when students were awarded aid and when they received the funds. The Shoreline Community College (Shoreline) Financial Aid Office administered these funds to ensure students could stay enrolled despite the delays.





Using Donor funds in this way alleviated financial stress on low-income students, keeping these students in school, giving them a better chance to complete their degree or certificate training, and move into living-wage jobs.



Wendy Coates, Executive Director of the SCCF, praised the donors whose contributions made this initiative possible:



