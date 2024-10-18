Donors bridge FAFSA gap for students at Shoreline Community College
Friday, October 18, 2024
|The Foundation provides scholarships, and emergency financial help to Shoreline College students.
Photo courtesy Shoreline Community College Foundation
The U.S. Department of Education promised a streamlined financial aid process for students this year by reimagining the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
However, instead of making things easier, the rollout of the new form has been riddled with delays and technical issues. Released months behind schedule, the updated FAFSA left colleges scrambling to process aid packages. Errors in the form nearly cost students $1.8 billion in federal aid, and even after a fix was implemented, further delays ensued. Additionally, a technical glitch prevented many non-citizens and their children from completing the application, adding to the frustration.
These delays have disproportionately impacted low-income students who rely on federal aid to meet essential needs such as rent, childcare, and food. Without timely access to these funds, many students faced frustration and financial insecurity, threatening their ability to remain in school.
In response, this summer the Shoreline Community College Foundation (SCCF), supported by generous donors, established a special emergency fund to bridge the gap between when students were awarded aid and when they received the funds. The Shoreline Community College (Shoreline) Financial Aid Office administered these funds to ensure students could stay enrolled despite the delays.
“Research from 2024 highlights that financial barriers remain one of the leading causes of student attrition,” said Ryan Aiello, Vice President of Student Services at Shoreline Community College. “A recent survey conducted by Western Washington University and the Washington State Achievement Council found that nearly 50% of students at two-year colleges have experienced food or housing insecurity.”
Using Donor funds in this way alleviated financial stress on low-income students, keeping these students in school, giving them a better chance to complete their degree or certificate training, and move into living-wage jobs.
Wendy Coates, Executive Director of the SCCF, praised the donors whose contributions made this initiative possible:
“This was such a unique situation. We knew the FAFSA rollout was delayed so we were able to find a solution to bridge the gap for our most financially fragile students before they were negatively impacted.”
Through this program, 111 students received stipends ranging from $500 to $1,000 totaling $60,000 overall to cover critical living expenses, including rent, food, childcare, and transportation.
“I am deeply grateful to the donors to the SCCF who make emergency programs like this possible.,” Coates added. Every dollar not only impacts individual students but strengthens the entire Shoreline community.”
Aiello also underscored the emotional and mental health benefits of the emergency support: “This donor-backed initiative provided immediate relief for over 100 students, alleviating their financial stress as they prepared for the academic term. Beyond addressing physical needs, this assistance also contributed to students' mental wellbeing by reducing the overwhelming anxiety that often accompanies financial uncertainty.”
“I am incredibly proud of our financial aid staff for their incredible dedication to our students at this time and to our Foundation and donors who really stepped up to serve students during this national federal aid crisis. It really demonstrates the commitment our community has for student success,” said Shoreline President Dr. Jack Kahn about this important initiative.
If you’d like to learn more about the work the Shoreline Community College Foundation does, or if you are interested by playing a positive role in the lives of our students by becoming a donor, please visit the Foundation website or contact Wendy Coates at wcoates@shoreline.edu
