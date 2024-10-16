Parent group protests school closing
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
|Highland Terrace Elementary
Photo by Frank Kleyn
A group of parents, originally from Syre, Brookside, and Highland Terrace, is advocating for "no school closures" in the Shoreline School District.
Save ALL Shoreline Schools is being joined by other parents, as people begin to realize that closing one school can impact many more, as boundaries are adjusted and students are moved to make room for students from the closed school.
Since closing one school does not make up the budget gap, parents are very concerned about what district-wide cuts are coming.
And they are directing citizens to contact legislators, as school funding comes from the legislature.
Their stated goals in order of priority:
- A Commitment For Adequate Funding. We advocate for the proper funding of our school district and all districts throughout Washington to prevent cuts and school closures.
- Transparency in Budgeting. We seek a clear understanding of how school closures relate to the larger budget crisis. A savings of $1.3 million does not address the overarching budget shortfall exceeding $8 million. We request information on additional cost-cutting measures being considered and alternatives to school closures in order to understand trade-offs.
- Collaborative Decision-Making. We believe in collaborative decision-making and problem-solving to tackle budget challenges before any decisions regarding school closures are made.
The task force has recommended that Highland Terrace Elementary be closed (see previous article). The final decision on whether to close a school and if so, which one, is entirely up to the elected School Board and Superintendent Dr. Susana Reyes.
There are two upcoming meetings of importance to this issue:
- Shoreline School Board meetings - the next one is Tuesday October 22, 2024 6-8pm
- The local chapter of the Washington Educators Association will be hosting an Education Funding Crisis Town Hall on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, from 6 - 7:30pm at Edmonds-Woodway High School. Legislators from the 1st, 21st, 32nd, 44th and 45th legislative districts have been invited.
