Comment on Draft Plan and Environmental Impact Statement for Shoreline’s Comprehensive Plan update
Thursday, October 17, 2024
|Graphic courtesy City of Shorelline
Over the past year and a half, the City of Shoreline has been working with the community to update its Comprehensive Plan. You now have an opportunity to comment on the draft Plan and on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS).
The DEIS shows the potential impacts of the Comprehensive Plan Update and the needed mitigation measures to address growth that may occur over the next twenty years. There will be several opportunities to provide comments.
How to access draft Plans
- The DEIS and draft Plan are available for public review on the Picture It: Shoreline 2044 project webpage from October 15 through 5:00pm November 14.
- Public Informational Meeting: A public informational meeting on the Plan and DEIS will be held on October 24, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N.
- Planning Commission and Public Hearing: Following the public informational meeting, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at their Special Meeting on October 24 at 7:00 p.m., also in the Council Chamber.
How to Comment
- The DEIS and draft Plan are open for a 30-day public and agency comment period. Comments on the DEIS may be provided at the public meeting, public hearing, or submitted in writing to:
- Steve Szafran, Senior Planner sszafran@shorelinewa.gov (Subject: Comp Plan DEIS Comments)
- Comments are due by 5:00 p.m. November 14, 2024
The Comprehensive Plan is the city’s primary policy document for guiding growth and development and covers a wide range of topics such as environment, land use, housing, transportation, parks and recreation, economic development, utilities, and capital facilities.
The DEIS and draft Comprehensive Plan will be available for review from October 15 to 5:00pm November 14. Links to the documents can be found on the project webpage: Picture It: Shoreline 2044.
0 comments:
Post a Comment