Comment on Draft Plan and Environmental Impact Statement for Shoreline’s Comprehensive Plan update

Over the past year and a half, the City of Shoreline has been working with the community to update its Comprehensive Plan. You now have an opportunity to comment on the draft Plan and on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS).





The DEIS shows the potential impacts of the Comprehensive Plan Update and the needed mitigation measures to address growth that may occur over the next twenty years. There will be several opportunities to provide comments.





How to access draft Plans

The DEIS and draft Plan are available for public review on the Picture It: Shoreline 2044 project webpage from October 15 through 5:00pm November 14.

Public Informational Meeting: A public informational meeting on the Plan and DEIS will be held on October 24, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N.

Planning Commission and Public Hearing: Following the public informational meeting, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at their Special Meeting on October 24 at 7:00 p.m., also in the Council Chamber.

How to Comment

The DEIS and draft Plan are open for a 30-day public and agency comment period. Comments on the DEIS may be provided at the public meeting, public hearing, or submitted in writing to:

Steve Szafran, Senior Planner sszafran@shorelinewa.gov (Subject: Comp Plan DEIS Comments)

Comments are due by 5:00 p.m. November 14, 2024 The City will provide responses to the public comments in the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) issued following the close of the public and agency comment period.



The City will provide responses to the public comments in the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) issued following the close of the public and agency comment period.

The Comprehensive Plan is the city’s primary policy document for guiding growth and development and covers a wide range of topics such as environment, land use, housing, transportation, parks and recreation, economic development, utilities, and capital facilities.



