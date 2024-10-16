Shoreline High Schools track teams clash at Hamlin
| (L-R) Harper Birgfeld, Max Billet, Otto Erhart
Photos by Todd Linton
WesCo triple dual meet was held October 15, 2024 at Hamlin Park in Shoreline.
Shorecrest girls took team honors as Freshman Harper Birgfeld (414) wins the individual title with a time of 22:28 on the hilly Hamlin Park 5-kilometer course.
Otto Erhart (Sr) first to cover the boys course with a time of 17:56 for 5-kilometers as Shorewood boys score 16 points in the win.
Both Otto Erhart (493) and Max Billet (489) have set school record marks this year at the 5-kilometer distance.
As the Shorecrest and Shorewood coaches have the teams work toward peak performances late in the season, the upcoming meets to watch are..
There is quite a buzz among Shoreline High School distance running fans as this is shaping up to be a very special year for Shoreline High School runners.
--Todd Linton
- WesCo South Championships October 26th Granite Falls WA Meet info
- District 1&2 Championships November 2nd Lakewood High School Arlington WA
- Washington State Championships November 9th Pasco WA Meet info
