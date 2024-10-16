Shoreline High Schools track teams clash at Hamlin

Shorecrest girls took team honors as Freshman Harper Birgfeld (414) wins the individual title with a time of 22:28 on the hilly Hamlin Park 5-kilometer course.





WesCo South Championships October 26th Granite Falls WA Meet info

District 1&2 Championships November 2nd Lakewood High School Arlington WA

Washington State Championships November 9th Pasco WA Meet info

(Sr) first to cover the boys course with a time of 17:56 for 5-kilometers as Shorewood boys score 16 points in the win.Both(493) and(489) have set school record marks this year at the 5-kilometer distance.As the Shorecrest and Shorewood coaches have the teams work toward peak performances late in the season, the upcoming meets to watch are..There is quite a buzz among Shoreline High School distance running fans as this is shaping up to be a very special year for Shoreline High School runners.--Todd Linton