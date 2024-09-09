Spaces available in Community CERT Program
Monday, September 9, 2024
NEMCo has advised that there are still some spaces left in their emergency preparedness class, starting next week.
Class: Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program
- Dates: Thursday nights, September 12 through October 24, 2024 with the simulation on Saturday, October 26th
- Cost: Free
- Time: 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Location: Kenmore, Fire Station 51 7220 NE 181st Street Kenmore, WA 98028
- Online Sign Up/ Registration: bit.ly/3I8fnBU
- For additional information on this CERT Class,
- Contact us at: nemco.outreach@gmail.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment