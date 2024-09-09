King County partners with University of Washington to open free veteran civil legal services clinic
Monday, September 9, 2024
Starting in early 2025, law students will work with the Veterans Clinic to provide free legal advice, representation, and services to veterans seeking benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and other legal assistance.
“The Veterans Clinic not only provides free civil legal services for veterans and their families, helping those who have served our country secure the benefits they deserve, but it helps to train and create a network of qualified attorneys specializing in the needs of veterans,” said Executive Constantine.
“After completing their training, with the expertise gained by working in the clinic, these future lawyers can continue to serve King County’s veteran community.”
Filing a claim for veterans’ benefits can be a complex process. It involves navigating intricate paperwork, understanding eligibility criteria, and meeting specific documentation requirements. Veterans with disabilities may also encounter further difficulty navigating the claims process and require the assistance of someone trained to file or appeal claims or request the correction of documents or military records.
The law students will be trained to understand the complexities of the veteran service system to ensure claims are accurately and completely filed, reducing the likelihood of delays or denials.
“As the first law school in Washington state, now in our 125th year, our Clinical Law Program has a 45-year history of service to communities in need, including the veteran population.
"Through the new UW Veterans Clinic, twelve to fifteen law students each academic year will engage in direct, continuous pro bono representation of King County veterans,” said Tamara F. Lawson, Toni Rembe Dean and professor of law at the University of Washington School of Law.
“Our Clinical Law Program is well situated to handle veterans’ cases that require extensive factual and legal research, and we are well positioned to handle complex cases, work with accredited VSO representatives in support of initial claims and prepare subsequent appeals.”
Veterans can schedule an appointment with the clinic to receive benefits claims assistance and support in obtaining and correcting military records, including the corrections necessary to substantiate benefit claims or correct an injustice in the military record, such as separation due solely to gender or sexuality.
The clinic will also help veterans, current servicemembers, and their families with eligibility requirements and available benefits, submission of initial claims, gathering the necessary documentation, navigating the appeal process for denied claims, and connection to resources to address other legal issues outside of Veterans Affairs claims.
The Veterans Clinic is funded by the Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy, VSHSL. The VSHSL was renewed by King County voters for the fourth time in August 2023, by the highest approval rating in its history.
This new investment will help meet the increasing need for legal assistance in obtaining veteran benefits.
Details on how veterans can connect with the Veterans Clinic and make an appointment will be shared on the University of Washington School of Law’s website.
