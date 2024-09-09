Small-group piano lessons at Shoreline Community College





Dr. Oliver received her Doctor of Musical Arts in Piano at the University of Washington. She performs regularly, including concert engagements in Europe, North America, Costa Rica, and China. She loves working with students of all ages and frequently gives teacher training workshops. She is in high demand as an adjudicator and clinician throughout the Pacific Northwest.



Current classes for Fall Quarter:



Youth Classes

Grades 3-5 - 4th Quarter Youth Piano (max 6)

9/23 – 12/2 | 4:00 – 4:35 pm | Monday (9) | Fee: $299 Grades 2-4 - Beginner (1st Quarter) Youth Piano (max 6)

9/23 – 12/2 | 4:45 – 5:20 pm | Monday (9) | Fee: $299 Grades 3-5 - Continuing 3rd and 4th quarter Youth Piano (max 6 students)

9/23 – 12/2 | 5:30 – 6:05 pm | Monday (9) | Fee: $299

Adult Piano Classes with Dr. Jensina Oliver and Dr. Nicholas Tagab

Adults ages 16+ Beginner Adult Piano Class (Max 10 students)

This class is for beginners using the Basic Adult Piano Course up through page 65.

No class 11/11. 10/14 – 11/25 | 7:00 – 7:50 pm | Monday (6) | Fee: $269





