Small-group piano lessons at Shoreline Community College
Monday, September 9, 2024
|Jensina Oliver and students
Photo courtesy Cascade Music
Cascade Music is excited to offer small-group piano lessons at Shoreline Community College!
Your child will learn and grow with one of the area’s most sought-after instructors, Dr. Jensina Oliver. Sessions cover rhythm, notation, singing, and early keyboard/piano training. Classes will take place at the 800 Building Music.
Jensina Oliver, D.M.A, has been an Associate Faculty member at Shoreline Community College Music Department since 1998. Dr. Oliver teaches all levels of individual piano lessons and class piano courses, as well as First Year Music Theory and Aural Skills.
Jensina Oliver, D.M.A, has been an Associate Faculty member at Shoreline Community College Music Department since 1998. Dr. Oliver teaches all levels of individual piano lessons and class piano courses, as well as First Year Music Theory and Aural Skills.
Dr. Oliver received her Doctor of Musical Arts in Piano at the University of Washington. She performs regularly, including concert engagements in Europe, North America, Costa Rica, and China. She loves working with students of all ages and frequently gives teacher training workshops. She is in high demand as an adjudicator and clinician throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Current classes for Fall Quarter:
Youth Classes
Current classes for Fall Quarter:
Youth Classes
Registration Link
Adult Piano Classes with Dr. Jensina Oliver and Dr. Nicholas Tagab
Registration Link
- Grades 3-5 - 4th Quarter Youth Piano (max 6)
- 9/23 – 12/2 | 4:00 – 4:35 pm | Monday (9) | Fee: $299
- Grades 2-4 - Beginner (1st Quarter) Youth Piano (max 6)
- 9/23 – 12/2 | 4:45 – 5:20 pm | Monday (9) | Fee: $299
- Grades 3-5 - Continuing 3rd and 4th quarter Youth Piano (max 6 students)
- 9/23 – 12/2 | 5:30 – 6:05 pm | Monday (9) | Fee: $299
Adult Piano Classes with Dr. Jensina Oliver and Dr. Nicholas Tagab
Registration Link
- Adults ages 16+ Beginner Adult Piano Class (Max 10 students)
- This class is for beginners using the Basic Adult Piano Course up through page 65.
- No class 11/11. 10/14 – 11/25 | 7:00 – 7:50 pm | Monday (6) | Fee: $269
0 comments:
Post a Comment