Flags at half-staff: Patriot Day

Monday, September 9, 2024

Flag Lowering - 9/11/24 (Patriot Day)

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, for national Patriot Day, the annual memorial to the victims of the 2001 tragedy.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.


Posted by DKH at 2:22 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  