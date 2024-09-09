Shoreline Fire Open House with demonstrations and safety fair September 21, 2024

Monday, September 9, 2024

 

Shoreline Fire will hold an open house at their administration building on the corner of 175th and Aurora. Park at Shorewood High School 17300 Fremont Ave N.

Have the kids bring their favorite stuffed animal for the Teddy Bear 1st Aid Station. Spray water from the fire hose. Watch demos of vehicle extrication.

The ACS group and NEMCo will be part of the safety fair.

And eat free hot dogs!

Saturday, September 21, 2024


