Sounder trains available for Apple Cup and Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

Sounder train photo courtesy Sound Transit

Special Sounder trains are available for the Apple Cup Saturday September 14 at 12:30pm and Mariners game day Sunday September 15, 2024, at 1:10pm.





Seattle sports fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to both the University of Washington vs. Washington State University Apple Cup game Saturday at Lumen Field and this Sunday’s Mariners game at T-Mobile Park against the Texas Rangers.





Special Sounder service is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from the stadiums.



The special service will be available Saturday, September 14 for the Apple Cup at 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 15, for the 1:10 p.m. Mariners game



For the Apple Cup, the inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45am with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44am.



The return N Line train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.



For the Mariners game, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45am with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44am.



The return train departs 45 minutes after the conclusion of the Mariners game.





