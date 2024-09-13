Neighborhood Pet Store Day at Mud Bay locations September 28-29, 2024

Neighborhood Pet Store Day promises deals and delights at your local Mud Bay



Would your pup like to hang out at a Doggie Ice Cream Social?

Would you like to save on fun new toys and delicious treats for your furry best friend?

How about the chance to win free pet food for a year?

“We love the neighborhoods that we live and work in and the special connection that we get to build with pet parents,” said Mud Bay Co-CEO Al Puntillo.

“It’s the relationships we’ve built with our customers and their pets that’s allowed Mud Bay to become a trusted partner for nutritional advice and high-quality food and supplies at locations throughout the Pacific Northwest,” said Puntillo.

“So, by celebrating Neighborhood Pet Store Day, we celebrate those relationships.”

If so, join Mud Bay for a celebration of the bond pet parents have with their local pet retailer onat all 64 locations throughout Washington and Oregon.The Doggie Ice Cream Social will be from 12-2pm on Saturday, while all weekend long there will be exclusive discounts of 25% on toys and treats, and a chance to win a year’s supply of dog or cat food. (If you can’t make it out, don’t worry—the deals will be available online all weekend at Mudbay.com)Mud Bay locations are well-known for their welcoming environments, dedicated team of animal lovers (known as “Muddies”), everyday great value and in-depth knowledge of pet foods, treats, toys and gear.Founded in Olympia in 1988, family and employee-owned Mud Bay has grown to become the PNW’s largest independent pet retailer, with 64 locations and over 500 employees in Washington and Oregon.