Flags at half-staff September 15, 2024
Friday, September 13, 2024
Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of former Representative Dennis Flannigan, 84, and directs that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Sunday, September 15, 2024.
Governor Inslee has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, September 13, 2024. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, September 15, 2024, or first thing Monday morning, September 16th.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
A memorial service will take place on September 15, 2024, at Urban Grace Church, Tacoma at 3:00pm.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
