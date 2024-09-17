Shorecrest tennis sweeps Glacier Peak 9-16-2024
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
9-16-2024Shorecrest 7 v Glacier Park 0
Singles
- Indigo Vining (S) def. Nathan Olson 1-6, 6-4, 6-3,
- Ashton Johnson (S) def. Max Hamlot 6-1, 6-3
- Zane Weber (S) def. Abinav Mederametla 6-0, 6-4,
- Miles Garbaccio (S) def. Marcus Xu 6-2, 6-3.
- Shane McMullen-Nathaniel Stonier (S) def. Trishank Methukula-Parker Chaquette 2-6, 7-6(1), 10-5,
- Luca Stacey - Andrew Broweleit (S) def. Dalton Olson-Jason Kim 6-3, 7-5,
- Shyam Srinivasan-Keiran Viswanathan (S) def. Ryan MaCauley-Tommy Weiss 2-6, 6-2, 10-6.
