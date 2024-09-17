Shorecrest tennis sweeps Glacier Peak 9-16-2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Indigo Vining
 Photo by Shannon Garbaccio
Shorecrest tennis
9-16-2024
Shorecrest 7 v Glacier Park 0

Singles
  1. Indigo Vining (S) def. Nathan Olson 1-6, 6-4, 6-3, 
  2. Ashton Johnson (S) def. Max Hamlot 6-1, 6-3
  3. Zane Weber (S) def. Abinav Mederametla 6-0, 6-4, 
  4. Miles Garbaccio (S) def. Marcus Xu 6-2, 6-3.
Ashton Johnson
Photo by Shannon Garbaccio
Doubles
  1. Shane McMullen-Nathaniel Stonier (S) def. Trishank Methukula-Parker Chaquette 2-6, 7-6(1), 10-5, 
  2. Luca Stacey - Andrew Broweleit (S) def. Dalton Olson-Jason Kim 6-3, 7-5, 
  3. Shyam Srinivasan-Keiran Viswanathan (S) def. Ryan MaCauley-Tommy Weiss 2-6, 6-2, 10-6.
--Coach Rob Mann


Posted by DKH at 2:18 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  