Jobs: WSDOT Occupational Safety and Health Professional 3 (In-Training)





The incumbent will be responsible for ensuring WSDOT's compliance with safety policies, rules, and regulations. This position can be filled at a lower level, which would be an in-training opportunity.









In this role, you will actively work to enhance the culture of safety and work with all levels of staff to identify and implement safety and health improvements. If you are committed to safety and health, are an effective communicator and trainer, and possess a willingness to travel throughout the region, we encourage you to apply for this position.

Shoreline, WA – Headquarters$50,387 - $102,942 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an Occupational Safety and Health Professional 3 to provide consultation and training on the development and implementation of the safety program for the Northwest Region in Shoreline, WA.