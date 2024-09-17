Tickets available for Kruckeberg Garden Party event on September 28, 2024

annual Garden Party raises funds to keep the Garden a community asset with the MsK Nursery, adult and children nature programs, and staffed with knowledgeable horticulturalists.





The gala event is less than two weeks away.





They would be delighter to have more community members join them at the Innis Arden Clubhouse 1430 NW 188th St, Shoreline WA 98177 on Saturday September 28, 2024.





We still have tickets to sell!





Support the continued growth and popularity of our own Botanic Garden.











