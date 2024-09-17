Prison Banned Books Week at Third Place Books September 22-28, 2024
Books to Prisoners is a Seattle-based nonprofit that has been sending free books to individuals in prison for over 50 years.
They do this because they believe that reading is an essential element of education, self-empowerment, and in breaking the cycle of recidivism.
Support this effort by buying a book for Books to Prisoners that will foster a love of reading, or illuminate a new path forward, or supply tools for post-prison success.
Link to the Wish List here
This wish list is valid through August 20, 2025.
Third Place Books is located on the upper level to Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155.
