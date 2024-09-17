Prison Banned Books Week at Third Place Books September 22-28, 2024

During Prison Banned Books Week (Sept. 15-21) and Banned Books Week (Sept. 22-28), a generous donor will match your purchase when you buy a book from this wish-list for Books to Prisoners.



Books to Prisoners is a Seattle-based nonprofit that has been sending free books to individuals in prison for over 50 years.





They do this because they believe that reading is an essential element of education, self-empowerment, and in breaking the cycle of recidivism.









Link to the Wish List here Support this effort by buying a book for Books to Prisoners that will foster a love of reading, or illuminate a new path forward, or supply tools for post-prison success.





This wish list is valid through August 20, 2025.



Third Place Books is located on the upper level to Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155.







