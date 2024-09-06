6th Shoreline Music Summit at London Bridge Studio September 21, 2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

6th Annual Shoreline Music Summit on Saturday, September 21 · 11am - 6pm PDT featuring educational panels and networking for local musicians will be held at London Bridge Studio 20021 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline WA 98155.

Join us for the 6th Annual Shoreline Music Summit, presented by Sonic Guild Seattle and The Recording Academy Pacific Northwest Chapter. 

This all-day event is a unique opportunity for music industry professionals and local musicians to connect, learn, and grow their careers. 

Featuring insightful panels, keynote sessions, and networking opportunities, the Summit will provide practical tools and strategies for navigating the music industry.

Admission is Free with RSVP. Register here. Admittance is based on capacity, so arrive early to secure your spot!

Schedule:
  • 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Coffee & Check-in
  • 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM: Panel 1 - Producers Fireside Chat
  • 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM: Panel 2 - Music Managers AMA
  • 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM: Songwriters Keynote with PARISALEXA & Breakout Groups
  • 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM: Reception with pizza & drinks
  • 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM: "PNW Heroes" Songwriters Circle (Separate RSVP)
Highlights:
  • Producers Fireside Chat: An intimate discussion between producers and artists on the creative process and collaboration.
  • Music Managers AMA: Get your questions answered by top industry managers. Submit questions in advance during the RSVP process here.
  • Songwriters Keynote & Breakout: Gain insights and connect with songwriting experts through keynote speeches and breakout sessions.
  • "PNW Heroes" Songwriters Showcase: Celebrate local talent in a collaborative performance setting. (Separate RSVP required for this session.)

This event is brought to you by Sonic Guild Seattle, The Recording Academy Pacific Northwest Chapter, City of Shoreline, Port of Seattle, and King County Creative.

Watch last year's panels on YouTube:

