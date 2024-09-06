6th Shoreline Music Summit at London Bridge Studio September 21, 2024



Join us for the 6th Annual Shoreline Music Summit, presented by Sonic Guild Seattle and The Recording Academy Pacific Northwest Chapter.





This all-day event is a unique opportunity for music industry professionals and local musicians to connect, learn, and grow their careers.





Featuring insightful panels, keynote sessions, and networking opportunities, the Summit will provide practical tools and strategies for navigating the music industry.









Schedule: Admission is Free with RSVP. Register here. Admittance is based on capacity, so arrive early to secure your spot!Schedule:

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Coffee & Check-in

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM: Panel 1 - Producers Fireside Chat

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM: Panel 2 - Music Managers AMA

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM: Songwriters Keynote with PARISALEXA & Breakout Groups

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM: Reception with pizza & drinks

7:00 PM - 9:30 PM: "PNW Heroes" Songwriters Circle (Separate RSVP) Highlights: Highlights: