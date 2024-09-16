Travels with Charlie: Fishin’ from Log Boom Pier

Monday, September 16, 2024

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Charlie and I headed to Lake Washington for an afternoon walk on this Beautiful Day.

Lots more folks and kids Fishin’ from Log Boom Pier than we usually see. All the benches and several prime spots were occupied mostly by anglers.

“Catch anything?” I asked one Dad and 2 Youngsters as they were leaving. 
He replied: "We each caught a couple of small bass that we gave away for someone to have fish dinner.” 
Nice...

We agreed that any day fishing is a good day, especially on a gorgeous day like this one.

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


Posted by DKH at 3:39 AM
