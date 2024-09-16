LFP residents presented with Life Saving Award for actions taken to help an injured bicyclist

Melanie Rodger (left), Steven Leek, and Misti Flanagan received the City of LFP Life Saving Award. Photo courtesy City of Lake Forest Park

Lake Forest Park residents Melanie Roger, Steven Leek, and Misti Flanagan received the City of LFP Life Saving Award for their actions after finding resident Dru Druzianich unconscious and tangled in his bike on Perkins Way on June 7, 2024.





They worked together, performing CPR, directing traffic, calling 911, and making sure his bike was taken care of.





Dru Druzianich, center, with Police Chief Hardan, and Melanie Rodger, Steven Leek, and Misti Flanagan. City Council members are in the background. Photo courtesy City of Lake Forest Park.

Dru spent three nights in the Harborview Trauma Center with a brain bleed, fractured zygomatic bone, one cracked rib. a sore shoulder, and a nasty road rash.





Dru says, "I returned to work about three weeks later. And I'm close to completely healed."





The award was presented to Roger, Leek, and Flanagan by Police Chief Mike Hardan at the September 12, 2024 Lake Forest Park City Council meeting.







