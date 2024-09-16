What you should know about door-to-door solicitors in Shoreline
Monday, September 16, 2024
|The clipboard is a giveaway that
you are about to get a sales pitch
Photo by Debbie Seger
They knock aggressively at the door, but back away and speak politely.
They tell you that they are working in your neighborhood and want to help you get rid of termites or moss or cut down your trees.
When you ask for their permit from the City of Shoreline, they will tell you that their supervisor has it, or it's in their car several blocks away.
The City of Shoreline has a municipal ordinance regulating the activities of salespeople and solicitors (Shoreline Municipal Code 5.07).
The fact that they have a permit is not a recommendation from the City. It means that they know who is knocking on your door.
The ordinance requires for-profit solicitors and “Master Solicitors” who employ them to file a written application for a license with the Shoreline City Clerk and carry the license at all times when soliciting or canvassing.
Solicitors must produce the license when requested by persons being solicited, police or City officials.
The following are exempt from the license requirements:
- Tax-exempt non-profit organizations who have filed a current 501(C)3 with the City Clerk
- Newspaper deliverers
- Political candidates, campaign workers and political committees soliciting signatures of registered voters
- Sales people who solicit businesses
Safeguard yourself and your home from unscrupulous door-to-door solicitors:
- Always ask solicitors for identification to verify what company they are working for. If they refuse, ask them to leave.
- Ask to see their license from the City of Shoreline. If they do not have one, ask them to leave.
- If you encounter a solicitor who becomes aggressive or won’t take “no” for an answer, ask them to leave, shut the door and call 911.
- Never invite a solicitor into your home. You can say “no thank you” without opening the door.
- Never give a solicitor your Social Security number.
- Don't give a salesperson cash or a check. Ask to order directly from the company online or receive a bill to pay upon receipt of the product or service.
- If an item seems too good or too inexpensive to be true, it probably is.
- Orders taken are required to be in writing, in duplicate (you get a copy) and to state the name of the solicitor as it appears on his/her license, the solicitor’s permit number, the address of the solicitor and their employer, the terms of the agreement and the amount paid to the solicitor.
- You may post a “No Solicitor” sign on private property.
Currently the only company registered with the City is Ever-Green Tree Care.
Report Solicitor Violations to Shoreline Police Non-Emergency (206) 296-3311. Be prepared to describe appearance, clothing, and direction they went when they left your property.
