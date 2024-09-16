The clipboard is a giveaway that

you are about to get a sales pitch

Photo by Debbie Seger Since everyone seems to agree that the pandemic is over, solicitors have been appearing in Shoreline neighborhoods. Since everyone seems to agree that the pandemic is over, solicitors have been appearing in Shoreline neighborhoods.





They knock aggressively at the door, but back away and speak politely.





They tell you that they are working in your neighborhood and want to help you get rid of termites or moss or cut down your trees.





When you ask for their permit from the City of Shoreline, they will tell you that their supervisor has it, or it's in their car several blocks away.





The City of Shoreline has a municipal ordinance regulating the activities of salespeople and solicitors ( Shoreline Municipal Code 5.07 ).





The fact that they have a permit is not a recommendation from the City. It means that they know who is knocking on your door.





The ordinance requires for-profit solicitors and “Master Solicitors” who employ them to file a written application for a license with the Shoreline City Clerk and carry the license at all times when soliciting or canvassing.





Solicitors must produce the license when requested by persons being solicited, police or City officials.