Shorewood tennis vs Glacier Peak, Lynnwood, Edmonds Woodway, and Shorecrest

Senior co-captains JD Drake and Peter Kosten

The Shorewood boys' tennis team started their first two weeks of matches by defeating WesCo 4A Glacier Peak, 7-0, on September 5, 2024.





Led by team senior captains JD Drake and Peter Kosten, they defeated WesCo South conference opponents, defeated Lynnwood 7-0, defeated Edmonds Woodway 5-2 and Shorecrest 7-0.



Shorewood returns a veteran team that won the WIAA State fourth place team trophy Spring WIAA state tournament 2024, WesCo South and District 1 team championships. Shorewood has five players that won state medals, senior JD Darke in singles, senior Peter Kosten, junior Xander Gordon, juniors Riley Boyd and Eli Sheffield in doubles.



The match of the week, at Edmonds Woodway, matched two state tournament medalists, JD Drake and Edmonds Woodward Steven Anderson.





The match featured many shots with, skill, power, intense rallies and a mental battle of wits and strategy by both premier players. Drake fell behind 5-7 in the first set. Anderson was steady and made Drake work for every point. Drake reset himself and made adjustments to take control in a strong second set 6-1 win. It was settled with a 10-point tiebreaker, that was as close as the first set. Shorewood’s Drake won by a hard fought 10-7 tiebreaker.





Shorewood in blue; Shorecrest in green

Shorewood defeated their Shoreline district friendly rivals, Shorecrest 7-0 on Thursday at home courts.





Shorewood’s’ number three doubles, seniors Arno Banerjee and Henry Bley won a tough match 6-1, 6-4 to complete a sweep of all doubles matches for Shorewood.





Shorewood is in first place with a 3-0 record and 4-0 overall record.





Coach Moreno was proud of the teams improvement in each match and their sportsmanship.





@ Edmonds-Woodway 9 / 11

Shorewood 5, Edmonds-Woodway 2

At Edmonds-Woodway H.S.



Singles:

JD Drake (S) def. Steven Anderson 5-7, 6-2, 1-0; Nalu Akiona (S) def. Seb Sanchez 6-2, 6-3; Xander Gordon (S) def. Armon Myrtychev 6-3, 6-2; Zach Binz (S) def. Mateo Mahoney 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Doubles:

Peter Kosten-Riley Boyd (S) def. Cooper Giles-Simon Branch 6-1, 6-1; Drew Johnson-Oliver Troung (S) def. Eli Ayol-Ben Browne 7-6, 6-2; Erik Alsdorf-Liam Milstead (E) def. Henry Bley-Arno Banerjee 4-6, 6-3, 1-0.

9 / 12 / 24

@ Shorewood

WesCo South conference

Shorewood 7 Shorecrest 0



Singles:

JD Drake SW def. Indigo Vining SC 6-0, 6-1 Seb Sanchez SW def. Ashton Johnson SC 6-0, 6-1 Xander Gordon SW def. Zane Weber SC 6-0, 6-0 Zack Binz SW def, Miles Garbaccio SC 6-1, 6-0 Doubles: Doubles:

--Coach Arnie Moreno








