Salmon Friendly Lakes: Lakeshore Resident Webinar
Monday, September 9, 2024
6pm to 7pm
Online via Zoom
Shorelines are hallmarks of the Pacific Northwest landscape. They provide safe access to water for recreation and leisure, and they provide critical habitat for keystone species, like native salmon.
Join King Conservation District and Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group for a free online webinar for shoreline residents of Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish and those generally interested in Washington State lakeshore health.
