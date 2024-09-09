Salmon Friendly Lakes: Lakeshore Resident Webinar

Monday, September 9, 2024

Lakeshore Resident Webinar
Wednesday, October 23, 
6pm to 7pm
Online via Zoom

Shorelines are hallmarks of the Pacific Northwest landscape. They provide safe access to water for recreation and leisure, and they provide critical habitat for keystone species, like native salmon. 

Join King Conservation District and Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group for a free online webinar for shoreline residents of Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish and those generally interested in Washington State lakeshore health.

Register Now


