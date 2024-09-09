Date change: Joint Shoreline / Northshore Board of Commissioners RFA Planning Committee open house
Monday, September 9, 2024
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Regional Fire Authority (RFA)
PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING NOTICE
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Planning Committee Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Open House-Q&A Information Session on October 28, 2024, at 6:00pm with the Planning Committee Board Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department.
The purpose of the special meeting is to hold an open house Q&A information session.
DATE: October 28, 2024
TIME: 6:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Northshore Fire Department - Station 51 7220 NE. 181st Street, Kenmore, WA 98028
To attend the meeting online, please use the below information. The agenda will be posted separately on the Department’s website.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85044713997?pwd=dW1uWDFpNldPZ1dSSU1ZYy9LSXVQQT09
Meeting ID: 850 4471 3997
Passcode: 743608
Dial by your location: #1-253-205-0468
Notice posted by:
Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
September 9, 2024
Executive Assistant
September 9, 2024
