Date change: Joint Shoreline / Northshore Board of Commissioners RFA Planning Committee open house

Monday, September 9, 2024


SPECIAL JOINT SHORELINE / NORTHSHORE
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Regional Fire Authority (RFA)

PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Planning Committee Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Open House-Q&A Information Session on October 28, 2024, at 6:00pm with the Planning Committee Board Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department.

The purpose of the special meeting is to hold an open house Q&A information session.

DATE: October 28, 2024
TIME: 6:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Northshore Fire Department - Station 51 7220 NE. 181st Street, Kenmore, WA 98028

To attend the meeting online, please use the below information. The agenda will be posted separately on the Department’s website.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85044713997?pwd=dW1uWDFpNldPZ1dSSU1ZYy9LSXVQQT09

Meeting ID: 850 4471 3997
Passcode: 743608
Dial by your location: #1-253-205-0468

Notice posted by: 

Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
September 9, 2024


Posted by DKH at 10:21 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  