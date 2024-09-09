Nightly ramp closures at SR 104 interchange

Monday, September 9, 2024

Nightly closures at SR 104 interchange

As early as Monday, Sept. 9, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at the SR 104 interchange in Shoreline for drilling, landscaping, and restoration. 

This work will require periodic nightly closures of the off-ramp to eastbound SR 104, to westbound SR 104, and the I-5 on-ramp from eastbound SR 104.

The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work. Detours will be provided (see maps).

When
  • Drilling: Monday, Sept. 9 – Thursday, Sept. 12, 9pm – 5am.
  • Landscaping: Monday, Sept. 16 – Thursday, Sept. 19, 9pm – 5am.
SR 104 / NE 205th St / 244th SW / Ballinger Way


