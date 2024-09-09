Nightly ramp closures at SR 104 interchange
Monday, September 9, 2024
As early as Monday, Sept. 9, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at the SR 104 interchange in Shoreline for drilling, landscaping, and restoration.
This work will require periodic nightly closures of the off-ramp to eastbound SR 104, to westbound SR 104, and the I-5 on-ramp from eastbound SR 104.
The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work. Detours will be provided (see maps).
When
- Drilling: Monday, Sept. 9 – Thursday, Sept. 12, 9pm – 5am.
- Landscaping: Monday, Sept. 16 – Thursday, Sept. 19, 9pm – 5am.
