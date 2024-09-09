King County Sheriff's Office awarded $963,000 for Crisis Intervention Team

The U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice programs has awarded nearly $8 million to cities, counties, and nonprofits in Western Washington to enhance public safety, announced U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.



The grants fall into two broad categories: support of programs that reduce crime and technological improvements to better serve the public.





“It is a competitive process to get these federal dollars, and I congratulate the departments and organizations on the success of their applications,” said U.S. Attorney Gorman.

“Whether it is personnel on the street to assist people in crisis or DNA processing machines to better identify those responsible for criminal conduct, these dollars will make a difference in our community.”

Susie Kroll, Therapeutic Response Unit Program Manager

The King County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $963,000 for hiring mental health professionals to join the Crisis Intervention Team. The mental health professionals will assist with public safety calls involving the need for mental health services.

“We are extremely grateful for this funding that will help our Therapeutic Response Unit assess and meet the needs of the community, said Susie Kroll, Therapeutic Response Unit Program Manager & MHP



"This money will allow our team of mental health professionals to continue to improve our ability to assist and support people when they need it the most.”