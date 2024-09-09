End of Summer work party at Twin Ponds North
Monday, September 9, 2024
End of Summer Work Party
|Photo by Meghan Peterka
Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North
Saturday, September 14, 2024 from 9:30am - 12:30pm
As the shadows get longer and the days shorter, we continue our stewardship at Twin Ponds. We Welcome you to join us in caring and tending our Urban Forest!
We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.
All that is needed is a pair of gloves and a water bottle.
We appreciate your sharing this post with others.
~ Many Hands Make Light Work ~
