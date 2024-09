Thefts from Safeway

Photo courtesy Kenmore Police Kenmore Police recently conducted a theft emphasis at Safeway at Kenmore Police recently conducted a theft emphasis at Safeway at 6850 NE Bothell Way, Kenmore, WA 98028 , in conjunction with Safeway loss prevention staff.





In just a few hours, three arrests were made, involving two females and one male, all ages 58 or older.





Among the items being stolen: beer, wine, yogurt, onions, cashews, and a rutabaga.