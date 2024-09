Memorial service Saturday for long-time Shoreline teacher Eileen (Halferty) Aagaard

Memorial services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday September 7, 2024 at Edmonds United Methodist Church, Edmonds WA 98020 for Eileen (Halferty) Aagaard, who passed away July 11, 2024 in Edmonds.



She taught in Shoreline Schools for 40 years, beginning as a music teacher and then moving into the classroom. Some will remember her from Hillwood or Syre.



"She was a sweet lady."