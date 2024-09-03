Salmon Seeson - view spawning salmon in local streams



Welcome, September! Welcome, salmon “see-son”! Welcome, September! Welcome, salmon “see-son”!





Through late fall, salmon will return to King County rivers and streams to spawn. This is a wonderful opportunity for families and kids of all ages to learn about Pacific salmon and witness their incredible journey.





The King County Department of Natural Resources has rounded up the best locations for salmon viewing - and three of them are in Lake Forest Park









And here are the local viewing spots in Lake Forest Park:

The next closest locations:



