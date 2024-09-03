Bloodmobile in Richmond Beach Saturday, September 7, 2024

The Bloodworks Northwest mobile unit is back, picking up where it left off before COVID. That means it's time for the back-to-school blood drive!

The big bus will be in front of the Shoreline Fire Department Fire Safety Center, at the corner of Richmond Beach Road and 20th Ave NW, from 9am to 3pm, its usual place and time.







Appointments are strongly encouraged, but they will take walk-ups on a space-available basis.









Appointments are made at www.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 1-800-398-7888.

Please pass this along to friends and neighbors; remember it's fun to donate with a pal and important to help recruit new donors and to encourage people to make their donations an every-eight-week routine.





The need for blood never lets up, and Bloodworks, like other services across the country, go into the Fall season on "empty," Summer having depleted supplies while people are on vacation.





