Shoreline Rotary work party at North City Park Saturday, September 7, 2024 - and again on September 20, 2024
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
|Rotary volunteers at North City Park
Photo by Judy MacCully 2021
Shoreline Rotary Working Together at NORTH CITY PARK
Event Dates:
- Saturday, September 7, 2024 9:00 to noon
- Friday, September 20, 2024 10:00 to 1:00
Time to nurture our newly restored areas of North City Park, removing invasive plants and mulching around our newest plantings.
With the opening of the North Shoreline Light Rail station (only a few blocks from the Park) and the 290-unit Kinect@Shoreline adjacent to the station, North City Park will become a favorite forest/green space for our growing neighborhood!
The work we do together at this work party and at the others we have planned through the end of the year will assure that the forest grows with the community.
Dress for the weather. Bring your favorite tools and work gloves if you want, but we have all the tools you'll need. Bring a water bottle and snacks if you'd like.
Sign up here
You can start the day at 9am at Rotary Park, just a few blocks down the street from North City Park, at 10th Ave NE and NE 185th.
