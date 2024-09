The White Satin Moth.





Took a zillion shots, so excited was I.





He never moved.





They were introduced in the U.S. in the 1920s, probably from Europe.





I love the "furry" mane (so like a horse!) and the comb looking antennae.





This is likely a male; they take flight just before dusk, says the internet, which may explain his long interlude on our door.





They're found here in the summer.





--Gloria Z. Nagler