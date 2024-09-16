City of Shoreline closes Café Aroma over unlicensed adult cabaret events

Owners posted this sign on the door of Café Aroma in Ridgecrest

The city of Shoreline closed Café Aroma in Ridgecrest for operating without a valid business license and accused the cafe of hosting adult cabaret events without a license.

According to a search on the city’s website , the Café Aroma’s business license expired on 12/31/2023. The city requires businesses to have an Adult Cabaret license to host exhibitions and performances involving unclothed people or sexual activities.





A section of the Cease & Desist notice on the door of Café Aroma

The cease and desist order posted on the door of the cafe said: “Pursuant to information provided to the City, business activities occurring at Café Aroma's location at 509 NE 165th Street necessitate both a General Business License, for the operation of an eating and drinking establishment (café), and a Regulatory Business License for the operation of an Adult Cabaret. Café Aroma currently does not maintain such licenses.”



The cease and desist order posted on the door of the cafe said: "Pursuant to information provided to the City, business activities occurring at Café Aroma's location at 509 NE 165th Street necessitate both a General Business License, for the operation of an eating and drinking establishment (café), and a Regulatory Business License for the operation of an Adult Cabaret. Café Aroma currently does not maintain such licenses."

The issue came to the attention of the city when a long-time Ridgecrest resident submitted a See-Click-Fix notice. In part, it said:





"I discovered that these events appear to be adult-oriented parties involving group sexual activities and BDSM practices. "These events are particularly concerning given that they take place in what is typically used as the "kids' room" during the day, a space designed for children with toys and play areas."

Café Aroma, which was sold to new owners Vicious Coffee two years ago, is a neighborhood gathering space, popular with families. They have sponsored neighborhood food drives and participated in neighborhood events. New owners have continued the tradition of hosting music and arts events.





Café Aroma in the Ridgecrest business district

Tickets to the after-hours events were offered on Brown Paper Tickets with explicit details. That site has been taken down and neighbors have observed equipment being removed from the premises.



Tickets to the after-hours events were offered on Brown Paper Tickets with explicit details. That site has been taken down and neighbors have observed equipment being removed from the premises.

When the city investigated the issue they discovered that Café Aroma's Shoreline business license had expired at the end of 2023.





A second letter on the door is a Cease & Desist notice for operating without a food & drink license, as well as operating an unlicensed "cabaret".





Both notices state that the owners have 14 days to appeal the action.











