Time capsule under the Transamerica Pyramid building in San Francisco

Bettelinn Brown, well-known Briarcrest resident, is thrilled that her brother John Krizek and his wife Kay have been invited to San Francisco as guests of the new owners of the Transamerica Pyramid, who dug up a time capsule John was part of placing there 50 years ago.









The new owners have spent a ton of money renovating the neighborhood (they own more than the Pyramid). They had planned a grand opening on September 12, 2024 before they unearthed the time capsule, and were amazed at its contents.



Because the site is very historic — going back to the Gold Rush days — and a friend at the time was editor for the California Historical Society — we decided to make that time capsule a real serious testimony for future generations. The San Francisco Public Library has sent me a 4-page list of the ingredients of that time capsule, which I provided to them in 1974.



The redwood park is a centerpiece of the new development. I told them when we planted those trees, they were 10-15-ft. tall, and we had to strap them down from being blown over by the wind tunnel effect between buildings. Now they are 100-ft. tall.

The opening of the time capsule was a major event on Thursday, September 12, with John and Kay as featured guests.

John was the PR manager of Transamerica Corp. at the time. The Pyramid was quite a controversial project, he said, with lots of hearings, protests, and news coverage.

John was the PR manager of Transamerica Corp. at the time. The Pyramid was quite a controversial project, he said, with lots of hearings, protests, and news coverage.