Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) meeting Tuesday - what do you think about the 1 Link light rail from Shoreline?

ELNA meeting on Zoom, Tuesday September 17, 2024 from 7-9pm





Have you used the new light rail system, either to commute, shop, attend sporting events or even go to the airport?





Come to the ELNA meeting Tuesday to tell us about your experiences.





How did you get to the station? Walk? Take a bus? Try a Lime scooter?





Besides the obvious advantages of having a transit station that many of us can walk to, our neighborhood will be deeply affected by the 185th Station, in terms of traffic, safety of children taking school buses, and pedestrian safety.





Our guest speaker will be Jeff Raker, City of Shoreline Senior Transportation Planner.

Contact ELNA at ELNABoard@gmail.com to request the link for the meeting.







