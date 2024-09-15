Kruckeberg Boardwalk officially open to visitors
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden opened its boardwalk with a ribboncutting ceremony on Friday, September 13, 2024.
Photos by Mike Remarcke
With brief and heartfelt speeches and a snip of the ribbon, the new boardwalk at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden opened to the public.
|City councilmember Betsy Robertson gets ready to cut the ribbon, flanked by original board member Dick Olmstead, previous Executive Director Joseph Abken, current Executive Director JP Sauerlender, and Shoreline Parks Bond Project Manager Jacob Bilbo
With brief and heartfelt speeches and a snip of the ribbon, the new boardwalk at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden opened to the public.
An excited crowd of city councilmembers, past and present Executive Directors, designers and construction workers, board members, city parks staff, and Kruckeberg staff posed for a family portrait on the new boardwalk.
The boardwalk zigzags through the forested park, accessing areas previously inaccessible to visitors.
Representatives from Forma Construction and Mithun design were on hand to see people enjoy their work.
|Come take a walk through the forest
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
206-546-1281
info@kruckeberg.org
- March - October: 10am-5pm
- November - February: 10am-3pm
20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
206-546-1281
info@kruckeberg.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment