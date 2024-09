Kruckeberg Boardwalk officially open to visitors

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden opened its boardwalk with a ribboncutting ceremony on Friday, September 13, 2024.









City councilmember Betsy Robertson gets ready to cut the ribbon, flanked by original board member Dick Olmstead, previous Executive Director Joseph Abken, current Executive Director JP Sauerlender, and Shoreline Parks Bond Project Manager Jacob Bilbo

With brief and heartfelt speeches and a snip of the ribbon, the new boardwalk at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden opened to the public. Photos by Mike Remarcke







An excited crowd of city councilmembers, past and present Executive Directors, designers and construction workers, board members, city parks staff, and Kruckeberg staff posed for a family portrait on the new boardwalk. An excited crowd of city councilmembers, past and present Executive Directors, designers and construction workers, board members, city parks staff, and Kruckeberg staff posed for a family portrait on the new boardwalk.







The boardwalk zigzags through the forested park, accessing areas previously inaccessible to visitors. The boardwalk zigzags through the forested park, accessing areas previously inaccessible to visitors.







It was built to ADA requirements.







Representatives from Representatives from Forma Construction and Mithun design were on hand to see people enjoy their work.





