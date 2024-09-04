Floss & Gloss Kids Dentistry opens in Shoreline
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
|Ribbon cutting at Floss & Gloss Kids Dentistry
Photo courtesy Shoreline Chamber of Commerce
On Friday, August 23, 2024 the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce helped welcome Floss & Gloss Kids Dentistry with a Ribbon Cutting during their Grand Opening celebration.
Chamber President Lara Grauer and City of Shoreline Deputy Mayor Laura Monk attended the ceremony and joined the owners, staff of Floss & Gloss, several Chamber members and many Floss & Gloss customers.
Floss & Gloss Kids Dentistry is located in Aurora Square II - 15819 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133
