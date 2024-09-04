Unlock Your Child’s Creativity with After-School Art Classes at Red Sky Gallery in Lake Forest Park

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Art Adventures with Laura at Red Sky Gallery in LFP
Photo courtesy Laura

Calling all young artists from 1st to 5th grade! Our after-school art program offers a creative and inspiring environment where children can explore their artistic talents through Multi-Media Art.

From drawing and painting to collage and mixed media, each session is designed to spark imagination and develop essential art skills.

What We Offer:

Hands-On Art Projects: Students will experiment with various art materials and techniques, creating unique and exciting works of art. 
  • Art Masters Inspiration: Your child will be introduced to the styles and influences of both past and present art masters, fostering an appreciation for the world of art while inspiring their own creativity.
  • All Skill Levels Welcome: Whether your child is new to art or already a budding artist, our program provides a supportive environment where everyone can thrive and grow.
Our classes are perfect for children who love to express themselves, learn new techniques, and have fun with art! 

New sessions start September 11, 18th and 25th. Session are $105 for the month, due before first class of each month.

Register here

Classes are taught at Red Sky Gallery in Town Center Lake Forest Park, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way, upper level wing.


