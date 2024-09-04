Registration open for beginning genealogy class at Seattle Genealogical Society

Background images courtesy Ivan Rohovchenko and Dan Cristian Padure / Unsplash. inset photos courtesy Library of Congress

Gain the skills you need to research your family's story by joining this fun, online, interactive class. Gain the skills you need to research your family's story by joining this fun, online, interactive class.





The class covers how to successfully conduct, organize, and record research for your genealogy. How to begin? How to evaluate evidence? What are the best sources? Where are the records--online and off? What can DNA tell us?



Start your journey on a foundation of good habits and best practices.





Participation will help you develop great genealogy skills. The course finishes with a list of favorite sources for additional learning and an optional meet-up with a personal research session at the SGS library.



The first class is Tuesday, October 8.

There are two class sessions to chose from:

one in the afternoon from 1:00pm - 2:30pm

one in the evening from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Weeks 1-4 will meet virtually and consist of lecture, discussion, and workshop for one-and-a-half-hours each session.





Week 5 (optional) includes a library tour and one-on-one research assistance.



Class fee $80 (SGS members $60).















This class includes four weekly sessions online with a fifth, optional session in person at the SGS library.