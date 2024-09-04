Programming for LGBTQIA+ Seniors at the Shoreline Senior Activity Center

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Activities for LGBTQIA+ Seniors 
at the Senior Activity Center 
Programming for LGBTQIA+ Seniors
Facilitator: Kevin Hallagan

Get together with Program Coordinator and fellow LGBTQIA+ community member Kevin Halligan for socializing and special activities programming on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of each month. 

No registration required.

  • When: 2nd and 4th Fridays 10:30 am – 11:30 am
  • Cost: FREE
  • No registration required

September 12 — LGBTQIA+ Tea Time Social: Join Kevin to socialize with complimentary tea and assorted pastries. Decaf, caffeinated and herbal options available.

September 26 — LGBTQIA+ Book Group: Join Kevin and fellow LGBTQIA+ community members to discuss any LGBTQIA+ literature. A curated booklist is available at the Center upon request, but you’re welcome to come for the discussion whether or not you’ve read anything.

The Senior Activity Center is located in the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155. Free parking. 


